'Official' Google Pixel 9a cases have leaked, showing off the four likely phone colors

Leaked pictures of Google Pixel 9a cases show the four colors we'll reportedly see the phone in

These cases also further suggest the Pixel 9a will have a redesigned camera block

We should know how accurate these images are soon, as the Pixel 9a will reportedly launch on March 19

There’s just over a month until the rumored March 19 launch date of the Google Pixel 9a comes around, and as is so often the case with phones, most of the details have already leaked. However, while we’d previously heard a list of the colors the Google Pixel 9a might be sold in, we hadn’t actually seen most of those... until today.

Android Authority has shared pictures of what it claims are official Google Pixel 9a cases, which it obtained from “a source inside Google”, and the images show cases in four shades, matching the colors we’re expecting the Pixel 9a itself to be sold in.

The shades in question are Porcelain (white), Obsidian (black), Peony (pink), and Iris (purple), so as well as giving us a look at these colors, this leak is further evidence that these are the colors we’ll see.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

It’s worth noting though that according to a previous rumor, only the 128GB model of the Pixel 9a will be sold in all four of these shades, with the 256GB one apparently only set to be available in Obsidian and Iris – at least in some regions.

No more raised cameras

In any case, colors aside there’s not too much to say about these cases, as the design of the Pixel 9a itself has already leaked numerous times.

Still, these cases match up with what we’ve seen, including a flat cut-out for the camera lenses, suggesting that the raised camera bar from other recent Pixel phones will be absent here.

It’s a design that we’re not entirely sold on, but perhaps it will look better in the flesh. We should find out soon if the rumored March 19 launch date is accurate, but don’t be surprised if there’s a final flurry of leaks and rumors ahead of that.

