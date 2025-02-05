The Google Pixel 9a freebies have seemingly leaked, but there’s one notable omission
- A report states that Pixel 9a buyers will get free trials of YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium, and Google One
- These are the same freebies as you'd get with a Pixel 8a
- Disappointingly (but unsurprisingly) you'll probably have to pay extra for access to Gemini Advanced
The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch very soon, with reports suggesting pre-orders will start on March 19, and now we also have a good idea of what extras to expect with your purchase of the phone.
According to an Android Headlines source, buyers will get a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium, a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium, and a three-month subscription to the 100GB tier of Google One.
While the source doesn’t specify whether these offers will be limited to pre-orders or available to all buyers, it’s likely the latter, as the Pixel 8a, for example, comes with exactly the same freebies for all buyers until January 1, 2026.
No Gemini Advanced
Given that these are the same freebies as offered with the previous model, there are no real surprises here, but it’s worth noting that you get a slightly better selection of freebies with more premium models like the Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Most notably, rather than a three-month 100GB Google One subscription, you get a 12-month subscription to Google One AI Premium with the Pro models. So, not only is that a far more useful amount of time to have access to the service, but you’re getting Google’s Gemini Advanced AI model too.
Now, given that the Google Pixel 9a is set to be a mid-range phone – with a starting price that’s rumored to be just $499 (likely £499 / AU$849) – we wouldn’t really expect such a premium freebie. But Google packs its phones full of AI tools, so having access to Gemini Advanced would definitely be beneficial.
Of course, you can still buy a subscription separately, but that will cost you $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month, at which point an argument could be made for just buying a pricier Pixel model and getting that thrown in.
That said, it’s also still possible that the freebies will differ from what this report claims. In any case, we should find out soon, since – as noted above – the Pixel 9a will probably land in mid-March.
