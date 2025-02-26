Google Pixel 9a price details just leaked online – and there's good and bad news

More Pixel 9a pricing leaks have now emerged

The 128GB model may match the Google Pixel 8a

However, the 256GB version could cost more

The mid-range Google Pixel 9a could be with us as soon as next month, and freshly-leaked pricing information gives us some idea of how much this phone is going to cost across the world – and it seems Google will manage to hit the price points of last year's model.

According to Android Headlines, the phone will cost £499 in the UK for the 128GB version, and £599 for the 256GB model. We also have European pricing here, which comes in at €549 for 128GB of storage and €649 for 256GB of storage.

The same source previously posted US pricing in January, and that's repeated again here: $499 for the 128GB model and $599 for the 256GB model. Those are all fairly standard mid-range phone prices, but how do they compare to the Pixel 8a?

As our Google Pixel 8a review will tell you, it launched at a price of $499 / £499 / AU$849 / €549 (128GB) and $559 / £559 / AU$949 / €609 (256GB). Across the board (including Australia, presumably, which we don't have leaked prices for yet) it's price parity for the 128GB edition and a slight price bump for the 256GB edition.

The price is right?

The Pixel 9a could challenge the Pixel 9 (shown here) for value (Image credit: Future)

It's perhaps no surprise that there's a small price hike for the 256GB version of the Pixel 9a, after we've seen the iPhone 16e just hit the market for a starting price of $599 / £599 / AU$999 – replacing the iPhone SE 3, which cost a mere $429 / £419 / AU$719 at launch.

Instead of lamenting the increased cost for the extra storage, maybe we should be pleased that the base model of the phone costs the same as the 2024 version. The extra processing power for all this on-board AI doesn't come cheap, after all.

Of course, this comes with the rather big caveat that none of these prices are confirmed yet. As reliable as Android Headlines usually is, we're not going to know the actual cost of owning a Pixel 9a until the phones are officially unveiled.

There have been plenty of Pixel 9a leaks in recent weeks to whet our collective appetites: the phone is rumored to be doing away with the iconic Pixel camera bar on the back, and could come with a 6.3-inch, 120Hz display, as well as a battery that beats both the Google Pixel 8a and the Google Pixel 9.