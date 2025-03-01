The latest Google Pixel 9a leak may have revealed all the official wallpapers

The Pixel 9a could lose the camera bar of the Pixel 8a, above

Eight wallpapers for the Pixel 9a have leaked

They match four expected colors for the handset

The phone could make its debut this month

Sometimes it's not the specs, the design, or the features of an upcoming phone that leak out: it's the wallpapers. And we now apparently have the official, preinstalled backdrops for the Google Pixel 9a.

These images come courtesy of Android Authority, and you can go right ahead and download them in full resolution if you want to. The set of pictures have supposedly come from a source inside Google.

It appears we're looking at abstract interpretations of flowers here. There's a lot of color and a lot of creative blurring on show – it's possible they were made in collaboration with a digital artist, but we don't have any details on that right now.

The eight wallpapers seem to match the four Pixel 9a colors that have been leaked so far: Obsidian (black), Iris (purple), Porcelain (white), and Raspberry or Peony (pink). We've got light mode and dark mode variations for each color.

The Pixel 9a rumors so far

The Pixel 9a may borrow some components from the Pixel 9, shown here (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

There have been plenty of Pixel 9a rumors flying around recently. Indeed, the Google mid-ranger is expected to get a full reveal sometime this month, at which point we'll get a proper look at the wallpapers and everything else.

Compared with the Google Pixel 8a, the biggest change would appear to be the removal of the iconic Pixel camera bar on the back of the phone – the next model will apparently be flat on the back, which isn't quite as interesting from a design perspective.

On the inside, we should get a Tensor G4 chipset (like the other Pixel 9 phones), and that's set to be paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It seems we're also looking at a 6.3-inch, 120Hz display.

As for pricing, the phone is expected to match its predecessor with a starting price of $499 / £499 / AU$849, though the version with more storage could get a small price bump. Free trials of YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium, and Google One are expected to be included.