This is, simply, the best iPad keyboard case yet. Taking advantage of the system of magnets built into the new iPad and the iPad 2, it attaches using the same hinging mechanism as Apple's Smart Cover.

When attached and closed, it protects the screen and puts the iPad to sleep. When removed, an angled slot behind the keyboard holds the iPad at a comfortable angle for typing or watching movies.

It clicks into place with another set of magnets, keeping it securely gripped on even the bumpiest train journey. The weighting and balance is excellent; it's good enough to be used on your knees in a lecture hall.

The keyboard gets typing almost perfect. Our fingers fell exactly where years of Mac keyboard muscle memory expected keys to be' even though it's smaller and more compressed than a normal desktop keyboard.

The rim that surrounds the keyboard disappears in front of the space bar, making it easy to hit it with your thumb. It connects over Bluetooth and is powered from its own battery, which lasts for weeks of even heavy use.

The Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Cover is quite simply one of the best accessories for iPad ever made. Highly recommended.