Samsung UE19C4000 review

Samsung has been chief cheerleader for LED TV, so it's no surprise that the UE19C4000 is edge-lit. What is unexpected is that this 19-inch LCD is just 29.9mm deep.

Another delight is the way its two-part desktop stand snaps onto the TV without the need for a screwdriver, and though this arrangement does feel rather unstable, that's hardly unusual for this size of set.

Part of Samsung's popular Series 4 screens, the UE19C4000 is dressed in the brand's now traditional red-tinged 'Rose Black' finish and is surrounded by a see-through strip of plastic that looks less classy than it does on the manufacturer's bigger screens.

The extra few quid this set demands gets you two HDMI inputs, a Common Interface slot and, best of all, a USB port that can accept external hard disk drives as well as memory sticks. The downside to its innate slimness is that (supplied) adaptors are required for Scart, component video and composite video (and audio) inputs, which could make the back of this TV a snake-pit of cabling.

The Freeview EPG is an eight-day affair that displays schedules for six channels over two hours. Best of all, the channel you're watching – along with some basic information and a programme synopsis – are displayed as a thumbnail.

Freeview is rendered very well, with clean and colourful pictures, though the image's trump card is contrast; the LED backlight helps the UE19C4000 produce some inky blacks that increase realism even further. The good work continues on DVD and Blu-ray, where the panel's quick response proves itself with virtually no blur – making this a candidate for movie buffs.

File support from USB is exhaustive, with DivX HD and MKV playback the highlights from an attractive user interface.

The only disappointments are the remote, which is too large and cluttered considering this TV's likely basic bedroom use, and some tiny speakers that lack any kind of power or bass response.

Bar online frippery such as Internet@TV, the UE19C4000 is simply a shrunken version of the brand's high-end offerings and, as such, is an excellent choice.

