Lost World discovered on Google Earth

Eagle-eyed conservationists from Kew Garden have found what is been called a Lost World, and it's all down to Google Earth.

When perusing an area of Mozambique using Google Earth, researchers found a path of green forest, which had never been spotted before.

An expedition to the Google Earth hotspot found a piece of paradise, containing a rare colony of birds, some giant snakes (snakes in paradise?) and an uncommon type of orchid.

The newly-discovered area is, according to the Daily Mail, 27 miles along and contains 150-feet tall trees, samango monkeys and a number of antelopes.

Still new discoveries

The leader of the 28-man crew who visited Mozambique, Jonathan Timberlake, said about the discovery: 'The phenomenal diversity is just mind-boggling: seeing how things are adapted to little niches, to me this is the incredible thing.

"Even today we cannot say we know all of the world's key areas for biodiversity - there are still new ones to discover.

'This is potentially the biggest area of medium-altitude forest I'm aware of in southern Africa, yet it was not on the map."