Where to buy an iPad: deals, sales and which retailers have stock

If you're looking for where to buy an iPad, whether it's a Pro, Air, or Mini model then you're not alone. iPads of all sizes, capacities and colors are selling like hotcakes currently as many of us find ourselves staving off the lockdown boredom in the confines of our houses and gardens.

If you've been searching around and are having issues finding a deal that's still in stock, then this article is for you. We've searched all retailers in the US and UK to find what we consider are the best options available - both in price and delivery, so you won't have to spend big or wait long to get your hands on a shiny new iPad.

We've separated out this article into sections for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Minis - so you can jump straight to where you need to be and see our recommendations for the very best deals. We've added some handy price comparisons so you can also see what other retailers are currently offering as well as our highlights. Many of these iPad deals are going fast right now, so we'd recommend acting quickly if you're looking for a cheap iPad to get delivered in the next week at the very least.

Where to buy an iPad

Apple iPad 2019 10.2-inch 32 GB | $329 $319 at B&H Photo

Here's our US pick of cheap iPad deals this week over at B&H. Sure, it's only a $10 saving, but when demand is high we'll take any little price cut we can find. This particular 32GB model is currently sold out over on Amazon so it's sure to sell out here quickly also. If you'd prefer a little more storage, you can also pick up the 128GB capacity iPad for $399 at B&H.

Apple iPad 2019 10.2-inch 32 GB | £425 £344.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're looking for that cheap, quick iPad deal then you can still get your hands on one over at Laptops Direct this week. Saving £81 on the most current iPad is a great buy and you'll also get free delivery to boot. If you'd prefer another retailer, you can also pick this one up over at Currys for a few quid more and you'll still be entitled to free delivery.

Where to buy an iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro 2018 11-inch 256 GB | $949 $799.99 at B&H Photo

You can save yourself a whopping $149 on a last-gen iPad Pro over at B&H this week, although stock is moving pretty quickly. For only $10 more than a 64GB 2020 iPad Pro you'll get your hands on a much bigger 256GB capacity while still getting some super up-to-date tech under the hood. Definitely consider this if you're not too fussed about having the very latest and need a bit more storage real estate for movies, games and apps.

Apple iPad Pro 2018 11-inch 256 GB | £940 £749.97 at Laptops Direct

Demand might be intense this week but there's still a great deal to be had on a 2018 iPad Pro over at Laptops Direct. For £20 less than the current price of a 64GB iPad Pro on Amazon you can get a full-fat 256 GB capacity tablet, saving a total of £190. Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis have all already sold out so jump on this quickly if you're looking for an iPro Pro deal that's in stock.

Where to buy an iPad Air & iPad Mini

Apple iPad Air 2019 | Now $499 at Apple US

Since there's plenty of stock left at the official Apple store we'd recommend heading over there if you're on the hunt for an iPad Air specifically. If you order now you'll get it by next week by the latest, which is much quicker than most third-party retailers currently. All three colors are in stock for the 64GB model and delivery is completely free.

Apple iPad Air 2019 | Now £479 at Apple UK

If you want an iPad Air fast in the UK then your best bet is currently the official Apple store. Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis are all currently sold out on the basic 64 GB Wi-FI models and while Laptops Direct still has some stock available for quick delivery, they are currently retailing at £549. If you order now, you'll be able to get your hands on an iPad Air by April 23rd and with free delivery to boot.

Apple iPad Mini 2019 | Now $399 at B&H Photo

Apple iPad Mini 2019 | Now £389.92 at Ebuyer

These little iPad Minis are like gold dust this week. Ebuyer still has some in stock for the recommended retail price and are sweetening the deal by still offering next day delivery. The 64GB models are sold out on Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, and the Apple store can only deliver by next month at the very earliest. These really won't last long so definitely pick this up sooner rather than later.

Why are iPads selling out currently?

The iPad the quintessential tablet for ease of use across a wide range of work and entertainment applications, so it's not surprising that demand has gone up recently with much of the population at home.

Many of us are looking for that convenient tablet to surf the web while kicking back on the couch or lounging out in the garden. Tablets and cheap laptops are especially popular right now as they provide a versatile and fairly inexpensive toolkit when it comes to entertainment and working from home. All you need is some internet access and you've opened up a whole world of entertainment possibilities.

We're also seeing the advent of school closures and homeschooling, and it's likely that parents are looking to keep their kids busy with tablets right now. Family entertainment has always been a popular use for iPads, with many parents making use of the iOS parental controls to provide a welcome distraction for bored kids. It's often a handy tool because you can watch movies, use apps and play games directly from one device - often saving a good bit of cash over buying a gaming laptop for example.

