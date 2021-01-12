What will Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer be? Data miners have found the first clues

Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer mode – which likely won’t be ready until 2022 – has had some early details apparently spilled thanks to data miners.

As spotted by DSO Gaming, which claims to have verified the information contained within the game’s executable, there are currently two multiplayer modes which will be implemented: deathmatch and heist.

The former is, obviously enough, a simple deathmatch mode where you’re just going after the other players. The heist mode will seemingly be structured like a quest, presumably co-op missions of some kind (GTA Online has heists, of course), and players will be able to choose from different character classes (assassin, techie, and netrunner are mentioned).

Another nugget of info dropped is that there are references to peer-to-peer (P2P) connections that the data miners found, hinting that the plan might be to eschew dedicated servers for multiplayer.

Caution first

We’d be very cautious about that latter prospect, though, and of course the whole multiplayer side of Cyberpunk 2077 is still under development – possibly relatively early development, given what we’ve heard about the release being planned for next year – so all the ideas floating about here could (and indeed probably will) change.

At any rate, even mere talk of multiplayer at this point will doubtless have many folks grumbling about fixing the existing single player game first (although it is admittedly in better shape on the PC than consoles). There’s also the distinct possibility that CD Projekt Red will feel the pressure to ensure that the multiplayer isn’t buggy for obvious reasons – again pointing to a long development road ahead.

We recently heard that CD Projekt Red is under investigation by a Polish regulator, and could be fined a hefty amount if its measures to fix Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t deemed satisfactory.

