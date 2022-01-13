How to watch every Manchester United football match online from anywhere in the world

Audio player loading…

You can watch every Manchester United live stream wherever you are in the world. What you need is a subscription to the right streaming service and, if away from home, a VPN to make sure that you can access those football streams wherever you are.

Every single Manchester United game is available to watch online and sometimes on TV, whether that's fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup too. And if the Red Devils are doing particularly well, you'll be able to watch them in the Club World Cup, European Super Cup and the Community Shield too.

We'll break it down region by region but the luckiest Manchester United fans at the moment look to be those in Canada who can watch most of the games on DAZN. In the States, a cable-cutting service such as Sling or FuboTV offers the best options with a little help from ESPN+ when it comes to domestic cup games.

Those in Australia should look towards Kayo Sports and Optus Sports, and, in the UK, it will be either BT Sport or Sky Sports for the majority with a little help from ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer for the English cup ties. Read on for the full details and don't forget to use a VPN when trying to access your local Manchester United live stream while away from home. That way, you'll never be blocked from watching again.

Manchester United live stream anywhere in the world

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your regular Manchester United live stream service, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester United live stream in particular parts of the world.

VPNs are a useful means of getting around this issue. They are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester United live streams from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch. It's compatible with most smart devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and more. It's secure, speedy and simple-to-use. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you before you commit. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it, then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to.

USA: Manchester United live streams

Premier League

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the Premier League. You will need access to USA Network and NBCSN (available on cable) and the Peacock TV streaming service. No cable? Try:

Don't forget that you can access Sling, FuboTV and Peacock while traveling abroad if you use a VPN. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Champions League / Europa League

CBS is the UEFA club competition TV rights holder for the US. That means, you can watch Manchester United in the Champions League or Europa League on CBS or its streaming service Paramount Plus.

FA Cup & Carabao Cup

ESPN has the rights to both English domestic cup competitions and shows every single FA Cup and Carabao Cup game live on demand on ESPN Plus. It's $6.99 per month for ESPN+ or you can get it with Hulu and Disney+ for $13.99 as part of the great value Disney Plus Bundle.

UK: Manchester United live streams

Premier League

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the official UK broadcasters for the Premier League. You will need access both to watch all the Manchester United Premier League games but you don't need long-term subscription packages to either. Try:

NOTE: Not every Manchester United Premier League game is televised in the UK. If you're abroad in the UK, you can still access your games on Sling, FuboTV, Optus, DAZN and elsewhere if you use a VPN. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Champions League / Europa League

BT Sport is the UEFA club competition TV rights holder for the UK. That means, you can watch Manchester United in the Champions League or Europa League on the BT Sport TV channels, the BT Sport website or through the BT Sport apps.

FA Cup

Manchester United's FA Cup games are televised free on the BBC and ITV in the UK. You can watch them on live TV as well as on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Carabao Cup

It's Sky Sports who have the rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK. Not every game is televised but you'll be able to watch Manchester United live streams using the Sky TV and Now details above.

CAN: Manchester United live streams

Premier League, Carabao Cup, Champions League & Europa League

Manchester United fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world. Streaming service DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup, all 380 Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action. You can watch almost every Manchester United live stream on DAZN for just $20 per month or subscribe annually for $150.

FA Cup

Sportsnet is the FA Cup rights holder in Canada. Sportsnet is available on most Canadian cable packages. Customers can head over to Sportsnet Now and pick up any FA Cup Manchester United live stream.

AUS: Manchester United live streams

Premier League

Optus Sports is the official Australian broadcaster for the Premier League. You can watch every EPL fixture on this streaming service including all the Manchester United live streams. It costs AUS$14.99 per month.

Optus Sports (AUS$14.99/ month)

Champions League / Europa League

Stan Sports is the streaming service with the rights to the UEFA club competitions in Australia. You can watch Manchester United live streams in the Champions League and Europa League with a subscription costing $20 per month.

Carabao Cup

You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription ($19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year) after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial.

FA Cup

Channel 10 has the rights to FA Cup games in Australia and that's great news give that it's a free-to-air service. That means that you can watch all FA Cup Manchester United live streams for free on 10Play.

NZ: Manchester United live streams

Premier League / Champions League / Europa League

Rights to every English Premier League football game in New Zealand belong to streaming service Spark Sport. You can watch all of the Manchester United Premier League live streams here. A subscription costs $24.99 per month but there is a 1-month free trial.

Spark Sport is also the place to catch Champions League and Europa League Manchester United games. It will show up to eight matches per week including UEFA competition Manchester United live streams.

FA Cup

Sky Sport is the place to watch FA Cup football in New Zealand. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. You can buy a weekly pass to Sky Sport Now for $19.99.

Carabao Cup

As with their Aussie neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show Carabao Cup football in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month.

India: Manchester United live streams

Premier League

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch all of Manchester United's Premier League games either using the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription. Prices start from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile only plan or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available.

Champions League / Europa League

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is the UEFA Champions League and Europa League TV rights holder. That means you can watch Manchester United live streams both on TV and the over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV.

Carabao Cup

Viacom18 Media has the exclusive TV rights to air Carabao Cup matches in India. You can watch the Carabao Cup Manchester United streams on Viacom 18s MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.

FA Cup

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is place to watch Manchester United in the FA Cup while in India too. Most games will be on the Sony 10 channels with Manchester United live streams available through the SonyLIV streaming service.

Can I watch Manchester United live streams on MUTV?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / littlew00dy)

MUTV is Manchester United's own TV channel and streaming service. It's available everywhere on most smart devices including smart TVs, Fire TV devices, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV and Xbox.

MUTV brings live audio commentary of every single Manchester United fixture but you won't be able to watch Manchester United live streams of competitive games. In most regions, you can watch the full matches 24 hours after they take place.

You do, however, get live video streams of over 50 Manchester United Reserve and Academy games as well as pre- and post-match interviews and analysis plus a host of on-demand interviews, documentaries and classic matches.

MUTV subscription prices vary depending on location but expect to pay in the region of $5.99 per month.

Manchester United fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Mr Nai)

All times are given in ET. Add 5 hours for GMT, 10.5 hours for IST, 16 hours for AEDT and 18 hours for NZDT. Take away 3 hours for PT.

January and February fixture times and dates are confirmed. Later dates are provisional.

January 2022

Sat, 15 Jan: Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League, 12.30pm

Wed, 19 Jan: Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League, 3pm

Sat, 22 Jan: Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League, 10am

February 2022

Sat, 5 Feb: Manchester United vs Middlesbrough, FA Cup, 10am

Tue, 8 Feb: Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League, 3pm

Sat, 12 Feb: Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League, 7.30am

Sun, 20 Feb: Leeds vs Manchester United, Premier League, 9am

Wed, 23 Feb: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, Champions League, 3pm

Sat, 26 Feb: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League, 10am

March 2022

Sat, 5 Mar: Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 12 Mar: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League, 10am

Tue, 15 Mar: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League, 3pm

Sat, 19 Mar: Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League, 10am

April 2022

Sat, 2 Apr: Manchester United vs Leicester City, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 9 Apr: Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 16 Apr: Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 23 Apr: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League, 10am

Sat, 30 Apr: Manchester United vs Brentford, Premier League, 10am

May, 2022

Sat, 7 May: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, Premier League, 10am

Sun, 15 May: Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League, 10am

Sun, 22 May: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League, 11am