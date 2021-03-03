The next important Windows 10 update is one step closer to release

When it comes to the deployment of the next feature update for Windows 10 (21H1), Microsoft has taken another step forward, pushing the upgrade to all testers.

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft just updated the blog post which announced the original release of the latest preview build for 21H1 to indicate that it’s now all systems go in terms of getting the update to testers.

Previously, Windows Insiders, as Windows 10 testers are known, could receive the latest preview build (19043.844) if they manually sought to install the upgrade via Windows Update.

Now, Microsoft notes that: “21H1 is now being offered as a recommended update to all Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Insiders who previously didn’t choose to install 21H1 will now automatically receive 21H1 in the Beta Channel.”

Refining and honing

Microsoft is swiftly pushing on with testing to help refine and hone the 21H1 update before it’s unleashed on the general computing public. As we’ve already seen, Windows 10 21H1 won’t be anything particularly exciting, as it’s another minor upgrade that simply consists of an enablement package (the second of these in a row, in fact).

Hopefully this indicates that the update is progressing on track, but as ever, we don’t know exactly when this one will arrive. According to the rumor mill, it’s probably going to be later on in the first half of 2021, with May seemingly being the most likely month for 21H1 to arrive.