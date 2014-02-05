Toshiba unveils super widescreen monitor for business signage

Toshiba has announced a new 32-inch monitor with a super wide display. The P32LC12 has an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be installed in either landscape or portrait mode. It is designed for use as signage allowing information, messages and advertisements to be communicated when physical space is limited.

The P32LC12 has a resolution of 1920 x 540 and a high brightness 900 candela per square metre LED backlit screen. Input modes include USB, HDMI, DVI-I and BNC and audio output is provided by way of two 5 watt speakers.

Built-in media player

The monitor features 4GB of internal storage for multimedia as well as a built-in media player and scheduler for easy playback and programming. A variety of photo, video and music formats content can be stored on the internal storage for presentation, including WMV, MP4, JPEG, BMP, PNG, MP3 and AAC.

To ensure durability in business environments, an IPS LCD screen is used and a fanless ventilation mechanism that limits the amount of dust getting into the monitor and potentially damaging parts.

The P32LC12 will be available in Europe during the first quarter of 2014.