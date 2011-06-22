BBC looks to exciting services 'beyond iPlayer'

The BBC has big plans beyond the iPlayer for our increasingly connected home, with the broadcast giant insisting it has only just scratched the surface of on demand and hybrid television.

Speaking to Informa, iPlayer product manager Gideon Summerfield talked briefly about the next generation of the popular on demand service and forthcoming improvements.

"Later this year we have a new version of iPlayer arriving that will bring in some exciting features, but I can't really talk about that right now," said Summerfield.

Potential

"The potential for connected television is enormous," he added."We've really only barely scratched the surface of on demand and hybrid television which brings together broadcast and broadband.

"Every single device in the living room now has connection in it and there is potential for exciting new services beyond the iPlayer."

The iPlayer has been a massive success for the BBC, and a trailblazer for on-demand media in the UK.

Connected TVs are proliferating alongside connected set top boxes and the iPlayer is now on devices such as Virgin Media's cable box and the Sony PlayStation, as well as online.