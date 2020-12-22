Trending

Stardew Valley 1.5 update is now live on PC with buckets of new content

Beach Farm? Yes please

Stardew Valley 1.5 update

Renowned indie farming simulator Stardew Valley has just received a massive free content update with patch 1.5. 

Solo developer Concerned Ape (aka Eric Barone) made the announcement on December 11 regarding some new features that would be arriving in the upcoming Stardew Valley 1.5 update, only to tweet shortly after that the free content was now available on PC.  Not to worry if you play elsewhere, though, as a console release is planned for 'early next year', with mobile to follow.

Party on, Pelican Town

You'll find some big new additions in update 1.5, such as an idyllic 'Beach Farm' that provides new opportunities for fishing and hunting via the washed-up flotsam and jetsam. There are also new food items, hairstyles, and even local split screen co-op. 

For a full list of the new content, check out the full patch notes here. Concerned Ape has also compiled a spoiler-free list of what to expect in update 1.5 below.

  • New people to meet
  • New goals
  • Many new items
  • A new type of quest
  • A new farm layout
  • New character events
  • A new Community Upgrade
  • Home renovations (after you’ve fully upgraded your house)
  • Ducks can now swim
  • You can sit in chairs
  • You can move your bed
  • Fish Tanks
  • A bunch of new furniture items as well as new furniture types
  • New secrets
  • 9 new music tracks

Stardew Valley is a simulation role-playing video game released in 2016 that sees you moving from the big city to your (recently inherited) grandfather's old, run-down farm in sleepy Pelican Town. It's up to you to uncover the secrets of the town while growing a thriving farming empire.

This year has certainly seen a rise in popularity for slow-paced video games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as they provide a fantastic distraction from what has been a challenging year globally due to Covid-19.

For anyone that is familiar with the Harvest Moon or Animal Crossing games, you'll find some familiar vibes here. And with the release of the free 1.5 update, there's never been a better time to start playing Stardew Valley. It's even currently available at 33% off on Steam, just to sweeten the deal.

