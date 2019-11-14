Star Wars on Disney Plus: every movie and TV show at launch and beyond

There's a lot of Star Wars content out there. With a legacy of numerous movies, spin-offs, animated series and theme park attractions, there's plenty set in George Lucas' fantasy galaxy to keep fans entertained – and the good news is that basically all of it is on Disney Plus, which you can sign up for now.

Given Disney Plus' acquisition of Lucasfilm, it has the streaming rights to every Star Wars movie ever made, along with a number of brand new live-action TV series set to expand the universe even further.

That's right: Disney Plus will eventually become the home of several exclusive TV series in the Star Wars canon, starting with launch title The Mandalorian.

The quantity of content isn't all there is to get excited about, either; it's also the first time all these movies have been in one TV streaming service, and the first time the original trilogy and prequel movies have been available in 4K and HDR. The only thing stopping you from enjoying Star Wars movies and shows to the fullest will be whether you have a 4K TV capable of making the most of that media.

With all this to look forward to, you're probably wondering how much it'll cost. And if you're one of those people, don't worry, just check out our Disney Plus price guide – it has all the Disney Plus pricing information you need. Luckily, it's pretty reasonable.

So what Disney Plus Star Wars movies and TV shows can you expect, both at launch, and in the future? Here's the full list of everything announced.

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Disney Plus Star Wars movies – and when they'll land on the service

So what Star Wars films are coming to on Disney Plus?

11 live-action Star Wars movies have hit cinemas, including the prequel trilogy and latest films featuring Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Daisy Ridley.

We expect every Star Wars movie to hit the service at some point, though not all of them will be on the service at launch – and there will no doubt be a few months between the theatrical release and new film landing on the service.

Disney Plus will likely add and remove different titles from across its various brands every month, in order to keep people talking about the service – though we have confirmation from Disney itself that every Star Wars movie made so far will be on the service within the first year of Disney Plus.

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (November 12)

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (November 12)

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (November 12)

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (November 12)

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (November 12)

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (November 12)

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (November 12)

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (December 26)

Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker (in cinemas December 19)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (November 12)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (July 9, 2020)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Disney Plus Star Wars TV shows – what and when

A lot of the hype around Disney Plus is regarding its slate of new and exclusive Star Wars TV shows. The first we'll be getting is The Mandalorian, fleshing out the background of the Mandalorian planet where jetpack-strapped bounty hunter Boba Fett (from the original films) stemmed from. With Taika Waititi voicing a droid companion, and Jungle Book's Jon Favreau directing, we're sure we're in for a good time – and it will be available on launch day, November 12.

After that? The next slated Star Wars TV series will be a prequel show following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, from 2016's Rogue One – and will see Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Wreck-It Ralph) reprising his role as the sarcastic droid K-2SO. We found out at the D23 Disney Expo that the show was scheduled for release in 2021, and more recently that Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy will be attached to the series (via GameSpot).

An Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series featuring Ewan McGregor is also schedules to start filming in 2020, meaning we could see it land as soon as 2021, or shortly after.

.@diegoluna_ and @AlanTudyk are joining forces once again for a new show based on Cassian Andor on #DisneyPlus.April 11, 2019

These won't be the first Star Wars TV shows in the galaxy of Disney Plus. The seventh season of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars show – which ended its sixth season back in 2014 – will land on Disney Plus in February with 12 new episodes, billed as the conclusion to the series. Naturally seasons 1-6 will be available from launch, as will all four seasons of the also-fantastic Star Wars: Rebels too. Newer series Star Wars: Resistance will also arrive on day one with its first complete season. The one glaring omission on the animated front is the series Star Wars: Clone Wars 2D animated shorts, which ran for two seasons back in the early part of the last decade.

The Mandalorian (November 12)

Star Wars: Rebels seasons 1-4 (November 12)

Star Wars: Resistance season 1 (November 12)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars seasons 1-6 (November 12)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 (February 2020)

Untitled Cassian Andor prequel series (2021)

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series (unknown)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers (November 12)

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (November 12)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Seasons 1-2 (November 12)

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Star Wars shows and movies far, far away

While Disney Plus already has a packed roadmap ahead, you can be sure it's only the surface of what Disney has for the streaming service – even if details beyond the next year or so are still scarce. The next Star Wars movie was originally due in 2022 from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, but both have since dropped out, meaning we're not sure exactly what's going to happen after Episode IX releases in December.

On the movie side of things, we know that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is bringing his talents to the Star Wars universe, and that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson – despite making the most divisive of the recent Star Wars films – will still be heading up a new cinematic trilogy after the nine-movie Skywalker saga is complete.

A Solo: A Star Wars Story sequel won't happen after that film flopped at the box office, but with so many new Star Wars properties coming out – not least the Disney Plus exclusive TV shows on their way – there are still plenty of avenues, characters, and galaxies to explore.