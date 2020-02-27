Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite all but confirmed to be on the way

A more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S6 (above) is likely coming soon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet available and the closest thing yet to an iPad Pro competitor, but it’s also expensive, as you’d expect. However, it looks like there will soon be a cheaper version of the slate, dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Just such a tablet was mentioned by name on an official Bluetooth certification listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, and all but confirming both that Samsung has a new tablet on the way, and that it will be called the Tab S6 Lite.

The listing doesn’t tell us much else, other than that the slate will come with Bluetooth 5.0, but it does include the model number SM-P615, which has previously been seen on a benchmark listing.

That listing didn’t include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite name, but we can now link the two up, and the listing did include some specs.

Lighter specs for a Lite-er slate

If accurate, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will have an Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM and Android 10. While that’s a newer version of Android than the full-fat Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 ships with, the other specs are a downgrade. They’re mid-range at best where the Galaxy Tab S6 is high-end.

But that’s what we’d expect from a slate with ‘Lite’ in the name and it does probably mean it will be a lot cheaper.

Exactly how much it will cost we don’t know, and nor do we know the other key specs, such as the screen size and resolution. But with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite now appearing multiple times, including on an official database, it likely won’t be long until it’s announced, so we should know all the details soon.

Via Phone Arena