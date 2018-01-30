Razer Phone is getting Netflix HDR and better sound

The Razer Phone is already an accomplished media machine but it’s about to get even better, as a new update is bringing Netflix HDR support and Dolby Digital 5.1.

Those features are only offered by a handful of phones currently and should make the speakers – which we already described as the best on a smartphone in our review – even better than before.

HDR should make Netflix videos pop more, while Dolby Digital 5.1 will improve the sense of surround sound, combining for an all-round more immersive experience with supported content.

Other improvements too

According to a now-deleted tweet from Razer’s Twitter account, the update will also include improvements to the camera and theme store, as well as the January security patch.

The update may not roll out to all Razer Phone handsets immediately though, so if you don’t have it yet keep an eye out over the next few days.

Via Engadget