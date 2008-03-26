Sony 'Unseen Britain' exhibition opens in London

If you happen to be in London and have an hour to spare then renowned British climber and photographer Mike Robertson is exhibiting a number of unique photos captured as part of Sony’s ‘Unseen Britain’ campaign.

The idea behind the exhibition was that Mike would endeavour to climb a number of well-known British buildings and landmarks using a Sony Alpha 700 DSLR to capture some never-seen-before angles and images.

Sony Alpha Lenses

Touring around the UK, Mike ended up scaling all kinds of interesting locations including: Spinnaker Tower (Portsmouth), Blackpool Tower, Newport Transporter Bridge, Snowhill Plaza (Birmingham), Glasgow Tower (Glasgow) and the Park Plaza (Leeds).

As added incentive, the full Sony Alpha range of DSLR cameras is also on show at the exhibition, from the entry-level A200 to the semi-pro A700 used by Mike via the intermediate A350. There’s also a good selection of lenses on show, showcasing the full Sony Alpha system.

The exhibition is scheduled to run from the 27-29th March at the Royal Opera Arcade near Piccadilly Circus in London. Entry is free. If you can’t make it, though, some of Mike’s images can be seen at www.sony.co.uk/unseenbritain.