Generous Sony DSLR with zoom lens bundle

Panasonic wasn't the only Japanese company adding value to its digital cameras today - Sony Japan also beefed up its offerings by announcing a kit including both a high-end zoom lens and its acclaimed Alpha DSLR-A100 digital single-lens reflex model.

For JPY130,000 (£544), Japanese shoppers can pick up the A100 and an 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 zoom lens to match it. The offer, which adds up to a saving of £50 or so, is likely to be repeated outside Japan before long.

At the same time the Shinagawa giant also announced that its new CompactFlash cards would go on sale on Monday 9 March. The zippy 133x speed 4GB card will cost an eye-watering JPY43,000 (£180), while the slower 66x model with the same capacity will retail for JPY26,000 (£109).