Wireless charging voted most-wanted smartphone feature, but what's yours?

With MWC set to kick off this weekend, we're just hours away from seeing what the next generation of smartphones has in store.

Samsung and LG are expected to grace us with new handsets at the Barcelona show, with Sony and Microsoft possibly delivering new devices as well. But what do we actually want to see in these new phones?

According to a new survey, wireless charging is the most-wanted new feature right now. Carphone Warehouse carried out a survey of 2,000 UK smartphone users in which wireless charging topped the list of wanted features, with almost a quarter of people picking it.

While more smartphones are starting to use wireless charging, the technology is rolling out slowly - many phones still aren't using the technology. Here's hoping that changes this year.

Unsurprisingly, battery life is a general bugbear for consumers. 54% of people asked in the survey actually said they'd pay more per month for a better battery.

So we're putting the question to you. What improvement do YOU most want to see in your next smartphone? Let us know by voting in the poll below.