Vodafone throws in unlimited calls and texts

Vodafone contract customers in the UK can now make unlimited calls to landlines or send as many texts as they like without paying any more, following a refresh of its mobile deals.

"These new offers within our pay monthly price plans give customers great value for money. If a customer is mostly a talker then they can take advantage of unlimited calls to UK landlines at no extra charge or if they prefer to text, then they can take advantage of unlimited text messages," commented Tim Yates, chief marketing officer, Vodafone UK.

The new Vodafone deals are available now.