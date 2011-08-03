Three and Virgin Media to offer BlackBerry Torch 9810

Three and Virgin Media will be stocking the just-announced BlackBerry Torch 9810, the follow-up to the original Torch.

The phone, described by RIM as faster and more fluid, brings the BlackBerry 7 OS, as well as a slide out keyboard and a 3.2 inch touch display.

Sylvia Chind, head of handsets at Three said, "This great new smartphone comes with the new BlackBerry 7.0 OS which offers even speedier browsing than before as well as the familiar favourite features we know our customers love, such as BlackBerry Messenger, on Three's award-winning 3G network."

Three will also be stocking the new BlackBerry 9900.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media has confirmed that it will be offering the Torch 9810 to its customers 'later in the year'.

"Building on the popular design of the BlackBerry Torch 9800 the new BlackBerry Torch is faster and more fluid with enhanced hardware features and the new BlackBerry 7 OS, added a statement.

"Offering the definitive BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard for fast typing combined with a large 3.2", high resolution touch display, the BlackBerry Torch 9810 truly is the best of both worlds.

"With a faster processor, Liquid Graphics, HD video recording, and 8GB of built in storage, the result is an enhanced multimedia experience in an all-in one BlackBerry design."