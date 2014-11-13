Sharp unveils insane smartphone display

Sharp has just revealed a 4.1-inch IGZO LCD screen with a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1600, which translates to a dizzying 736 pixels-per-inch.

To put that in perspective, the recently released iPhone 6 Plus saw Apple jump to a 1920 x 1080 resolution and hit a pixel density of 401ppi. Samsung's Galaxy S5 LTA A G906S is the current leader and capable of hitting 577ppi - which is still some way short of what Sharp has accomplished.

It bears pointing out at this juncture that the human eye can only distinguish up to about 500 ppi.

According to Sharp, its new display has the same pixel density as a 6-inch 4K display. The Japanese company achieved the feat by using even smaller 11.5µm pixels, allowing it to fit more onto the display.

Sharp has said it will begin sending out samples to smartphone companies next year and is hoping to start mass production of the displays in 2016. We'll keep our eyes peeled for more on this story as it develops.

Via: Mobilemag.com