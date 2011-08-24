Samsung: UK not affected by Galaxy ban

Don't worry - you can still buy the S2 you had your eye on

Samsung has responded to TechRadar's request for information on the recent Dutch ruling banning the Samsung Galaxy S2, S and Ace, and seems to be taking the single patent infringement ruling as a positive.

A spokesperson told us that the fact the design infringement claims were dismissed proves Samsung is 'innovative':

"Today's ruling is an affirmation that the Galaxy range of products is innovative and distinctive," said the spokesperson.

"With regard to the single infringement cited in the ruling, we will take all possible measures including legal action to ensure that there is no disruption in the availability of our Galaxy smartphones to Dutch consumers."

UK OK

"This ruling is not expected to affect sales in other European markets.

"Samsung has a proud history of innovation in the mobile industry.

"We will continue our plans to introduce new products and technologies that meet and exceed consumer expectations. And we will defend our intellectual property rights through the ongoing legal proceedings around the world."

It seems the legal wrangle between Apple and Samsung might be coming to some sort of conclusion - if Samsung can appeal the single patent infringement (relating to scrolling or gallery browsing) or offer a proprietary alternative, it seems like it will be in the clear.