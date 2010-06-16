Samsung Galaxy Tab video demo revealed

Samsung unveiled its Android tablet device earlier this month, with new video demos of the device appearing online this week.

TechRadar told you all about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab earlier this month, which features a 7-inch LCD screen.

Samsung iPad-killers?

That first reveal also hinted at the possibility of a variety of differently-sized Android OS tablets on the way from Samsung.

A new video emerging this week shows that the Samsung's Galaxy Tab has a Super-AMOLED display and runs Google Android OS. You can see more of that right here:

Whether or not this is going to be Samsung's own answer to the iPad or not remains to be seen, but other than the fact that it features the standard 3.5mm headphone jack and a front-facing camera we're yet to find out more about the planned features and specifications on Sammy's new tablet device.

Via OLED-Info.com