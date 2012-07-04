Samsung Galaxy Chat QWERTY Ice Cream Sandwich handset announced

Even with much of the focus on the gargantuan 4.8-inch Galaxy S3, Samsung has shown it's still prepared to cater for all breeds of smartphone fanciers by announcing the Galaxy Chat handset.

The new non-sliding QWERTY candybar handset brings Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and a focus on social with Samsung's cross-platform ChatON messaging app bundled in.

It features a dedicated launch key for the BBM-alike ChatOn service and, naturally, the familiar TouchWiz UI.

The budget Galaxy Chat, which will be rolled-out across Europe following an initial launch in Spain this month, boasts a 3.0-inch QVGA screen and will arrive with "a competitive price point."

US version also on the way?

At 11.7mm thick, the device comes with 4GB of on-board storage expandable to 36GB through a microSD slot, Bluetooth 3.0, 802.11n Wi-Fi and a 2-megapixel camera.

The Galaxy Chat will also become available in Latin America, Middle East, China, Southeast Asia, and Southwest Asia.

At present there's no mention of a US launch at present, but interestingly the company mentions that an LTE version is on the way.

