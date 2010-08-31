Trending

Orange delays HTC Desire Android 2.2 update

By Mobile phones  

Don't worry - it's not THAT far away

Bring on the Desire Android 2.2 update!
Bring on the Desire Android 2.2 update!

Orange users wishing and praying to see their HTC Desire upgraded to the latest in Android 2.2 goodness will have to wait a little longer.

Orange has confirmed via Twitter that it will be taking a little longer to get the upgrade out to users, thanks to HTC taking its sweet time to send over the Froyo package.

"Android fans: there has been a delay in receiving the 2.2 Froyo update from HTC, and we now expect it to be available mid-September. Apologies."

It'll be here when you get back from holiday

Of course, this only means a two week wait, but it's all the more galling when unbranded HTC Desire handsets began getting a taste of Android 2.2 all the way back in July.

Vodafone has also managed to shave and carve the Froyo update into something that will fit its phones too; it dropped the Android 2.2 bomb on its HTC Desire customers last week.

So Orange and T-Mobile are lagging behind the rest - and we're not even going to talk about Three, which still hasn't even given a possible date for the HTC Desire Android 2.2 upgrade.

See more Mobile phones news