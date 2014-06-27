Motorola's budget Moto E lands Down Under in July

E is for... Easy on the wallet?

The Motorola Moto E is due to launch in Australia in July, falling just under its budget Moto G offering with a $179 price tag.

The Moto E will come touting a 4.3-inch, 960 x 540 256ppi display, and will be powered with a 1.2GHz dual-core Snapdragon 200 processor and 1GB of RAM.

The new low-entry handset will also sport a microSD slot for up to 32GB, a 1,980mAh battery and will run Android 4.4 KitKat.

No selfies here

With a 5MP camera round the back, many will be surprised to find that there is no front-facing shooter at all.

You do get Gorilla Glass however, and it comes as 'splash resistant' - but with no IP rating, we wouldn't go swimming with it any time soon.

You'll also be able to change the shell of the handset, with a variety of colours available.

Motorola also announced that Moto G with 4G will be available from early July as well for $299.