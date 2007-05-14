Major League Baseball hit for mobile tickets

Fans of 12 Major League Baseball clubs in the US will now be able to get tickets to games delivered straight to their mobile phones. The Tickets@Phone mobile ticketing service is being extended to a dozen clubs after an initial roll out to three clubs proved successful.

The technology for the service is supplied by mobile ticketing specialist Mobiqa in conjunction with Tickets.com and Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM). It allows users to get unique barcoded ticket sent as a message to a mobile phone. Fans then get the barcode on their mobile phone scanned at the gate to gain admission.

The mobile ticketing option is used in conjunction with existing ticketing facilities. The Tickets@Phone service was initially adopted by the Washington Nationals , the Oakland A's and the Pittsburgh Pirates . The positive feedback from the three clubs has encouraged a further extension of the Tickets@Phone service.

"Tickets@Phone offers many benefits over paper or e-tickets and is undoubtedly the next step in customer service and ticket delivery," Bob Bowman, President and CEO of MLBAM, explained.

Larry Witherspoon, CEO of Tickets.com, endorsed this view: "The feedback from [our customers] has been great and we consider Tickets@Phone to be an essential component of our customer service."