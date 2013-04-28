LG Optimus F5 to begin European roll out in France on April 29

French to get the first crack at the Optimus F5

LG's Optimus F5 handset has been sitting tight since its unveiling at Mobile World Congress in February, but the company is finally ready to unleash it on the world, or at least parts of it.

The mid-range, LTE-enabled handset will arrive in France on April 29, before heading around other unspecified parts of the continent, the company announced in a press release this weekend.

The Android 4.1 device has a 4.3-inch IPS display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 5-megapixel camera, 8GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM and a hefty 2150mAh battery.

The handset is primarily aimed at new 4G LTE markets to enable those on smaller budgets to reap the benefits of faster speeds, without spending the earth on the device itself.

US or UK on the launch list?

Following the French launch, LG says roll outs in Central America, Asia and South America will follow.

Whether a UK and US launch will also be on the agenda remains to be seen, but the Korean giant recently said it was hoping to re-enter the UK market with 4G-enabled phones in the near future.

