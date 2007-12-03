Nokia World: How internet will change mobiles

The annual Nokia World event is kicking off in Amsterdam tomorrow, and we're off to the Dutch capital this afternoon to report live from the two-day event...

Nokia World 2007 will look into the 'mobilised and enriched internet experience' that is becoming more accessible and relevant for most people. Expect lots of discussions and seminars on mobile gaming, entertainment, communities and converging devices.

The event brings together keynote speakers from the mobile industry, seminar streams on topics such as music downloads, social networking, mobile payments, media on the move, as well as an expo with some 80 product and services demonstrations. And then there's the Nokia party...

We'll be on site for the next couple of days to bring you the latest in Nokia news, as it happens. Keep checking Tech.co.uk for breaking news stories from the event.