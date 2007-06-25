Wayfinder satnav for BlackBerry 8800

The BlackBerry 8800's built in GPS can be enhanced with an add-on such as the Wayfinder Navigator 7 application

BlackBerry 8800 users can now choose from a range of satnav systems to work with its inbuilt GPS system. A version of Wayfinder Navigator 7 satnav software is available for the BlackBerry 8800 and BlackBerry Curve 8300 messaging mobiles.

Like BlackBerry's native BlackBerry Maps navigation software, Wayfinder Navigator 7 works in conjunction with an over-the-air server-based system. The phone application provides navigation information over the air when needed, rather coming on a slot-in memory card with all maps supplied.

The Wayfinder Navigator 7 application provides turn-by-turn directions, with voice instructions and 2D or 3D maps. The application also delivers live traffic information, weather reports, information on local services and points of interest.

Wayfinder Navigator 7 now provides over 20 million points of interest embedded in its maps for North American and Europe. It also features a new night mode saftety feature, adjusting screen brightness and colour.

Wayfinder Navigator 7 for the BlackBerry 8800 and BlackBerry Curve 8300 is available now. Pricing information is available from Wayfinder . Users should ensure they have an appropriate data package with their operators to avoid excessive data usage costs for map updates.