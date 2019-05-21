Optus is taking 20% off some iPhone XS, Galaxy S10+ and SIM-only plans

Whether your phone contract has just expired or has long been in need of changing, now's a good opportunity to snag an excellent new plan from Optus.

The telco is offering a stellar 20% discount on several of its plans, although you'll have to be quick as the offer ends at midnight tonight (May 21, 2019).

The discount is being applied to a choice SIM-only plan that offers up 80GB of data, as well as a number of flagship handsets on 24-month contracts, including the iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Google Pixel 3 XL, and more.

Below, we've hand-picked the cream of the crop in this flash sale to save you having to wade through all the options, and each one comes with a nice little bonus, such as a pair of wireless Beats headphones or a Samsung tablet.

SIM-only plan | 80GB data | 4GB roaming data | Unlimited international talk and text | $40 pm If you've already got yourself a handset or are happy to buy one outright, this SIM-only plan is possibly the best best value one we've ever seen. A huge 80GB of data for only $40 per month over a 12-month contract is impressive as it is, but the addition of 4GB roaming data and unlimited international talk and text to select countries is the icing on the cake. Total minimum cost over 12 months is $480

iPhone XS 64GB | 200GB data | 4GB roaming data | Bonus Beats Solo3 Headphones | $103 pm This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen the latest iPhone go for, and the fact that it's one of Optus' premium plans is insane. It happens to be the same price as the iPhone XR plan, so you may as well take the upgrade. 200GB of data, 4GB roaming data, unlimited international talk and text to select countries and a bonus pair of Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for little over $100 a month. Crazy. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $2,472

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB | 200GB data | 4GB roaming data | Bonus Galaxy Tab A 8.0 | $100 pm Similar to the iPhone plan above it, we haven't previously seen anything this good on the latest Galaxy S10+. A huge 200GB data, 4GB roaming data, unlimited international talk and text to select countries and a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet to go with it. What's more, this plan is currently the same price as the 'budget' version of the S10 – the Galaxy S10e – so now's your chance to snap up all that extra premium flagshipness for less. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $2,400

