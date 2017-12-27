Nintendo is reportedly delaying 64GB game cartridges until 2019

Bigger Nintendo Switch game cartridges means more data and less reliance on memory cards, but Nintendo is pushing back the roll-out of 64GB cartridges for the Switch until 2019, after originally planning to introduce them during the second half of next year.

That's according to "people familiar with the matter" speaking to The Wall Street Journal, so you're going to have to wait a few extra months for games with oodles of content to explore and play through. Apparently technical issues are causing the hold-up.

The WSJ also says certain developers may wait for 64GB game cartridges to become available for the Nintendo Switch before launching certain titles, rather than releasing smaller versions that work with the Switch's existing capacities and memory cards.

That's your limit

Currently, Nintendo Switch cartridges top out at 32GB, with another 32GB available as internal memory, and expandable storage on offer with extra cards slotted in. Big games, like Doom and Breath of the Wild, require hefty downloads of data on top of everything held on the cartridges.

New 64GB capacities for cartridges would alleviate some of that pressure, although you'll probably have to pay more for the privilege of having stuck together in one block. Of course all of this is unofficial and unconfirmed for now, even if the WSJ is usually a reliable source of information.

Despite the cartridge capacity limit and the delayed roll-out of the Switch's online subscription service, the hybrid console has been an undoubted hit so far, and no doubt found its way on to many Christmas wish lists. Before Christmas it was reported that Nintendo had shifted some 10 million of the devices.

Via The Verge