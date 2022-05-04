New Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer teases Darth Vader's return

Audio player loading…

Disney has released a second trailer for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series – and it almost gives fans a proper look at Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader.

The studio had teased the arrival of new footage in a tweet commemorating Star Wars Day (May 4), so speculation was rife as to what more might be revealed about the upcoming Disney Plus show, which is scheduled to begin streaming on May 27.

Thankfully, audiences are in for a treat. Kenobi’s second full-length trailer doubles down on the threats viewers can expect its titular Jedi to face across the series' six episodes, offering more footage of the show's villainous inquisitors and further teasing the return of Christensen's iconic villain. Check it out via the video above.

Had time to catch your breath? Good, then let’s recap the show’s premise: Set between the events of Episode III: The Revenge of The Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi will follow Ewan McGregor’s fan-favorite Jedi as he fights to survive against the rise of the new Galactic Empire, while also watching over a young Luke on Tatooine (and, presumably, Leia on Alderaan).

As revealed by Obi-Wan Kenobi’s first trailer back in March, we already knew that The Queen’s Gambit’s Moses Ingram would be facing off against the titular hero as the force-sensitive Inquisitor Reva, described by showrunners as a “ruthlessly ambitious” villain on a mission to “seek out Jedi-in-hiding for the Empire.” She’ll be led by Rupert Friend’s ruthless Grand Inquisitor, who first appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Both characters get center stage in Kenobi's latest trailer.

Of course, McGregor will also be coming face-to-face with Hayden Christensen ’s Darth Vader once again in the upcoming Disney Plus show. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has previously promised fans the "rematch of the century," and this new footage – showing off Vader's iconic suit and creepy breathing – has us even more excited for that long-awaited showdown (just think of the memes!).

What's more, in a new poster released alongside Kenobi's latest trailer (which we've embedded below), Christensen's Vader can be seen – in all his evil glory – bearing his legendary red lightsaber atop an ominous canyon, so perhaps this is where said "rematch" will go down.

To the delight of Star Wars fans who may have grown tired of Tatooine (home to the majority of events in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett ), it looks like a large a portion of Kenobi's action will be taking place on brand new planets such as Daiyu, which "sort of has a Hong Kong feel to it,” according to writer Joby Harold.

A significant amount of interplanetary travel ranks high up on our list of the six things we want to see from the new Disney Plus show , so here’s hoping that these never-before-seen locations deliver in that regard.

At long last, the Kenobi's return is just around the corner – as mentioned, the series is due to begin streaming on Disney Plus on May 27 – but if you’re keen to recap the myriad adventures of Star Wars’ most beloved Jedi, a new Obi Wan-Kenobi-focused collection has now been added to Disney’s streamer.

May the fourth be with you, Star Wars fans...