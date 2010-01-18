Samsung Genio Slide takes UK bow

The Samsung Genio Slide has arrived in the UK, with the youth targeted handset exclusive to Vodafone for the first month.

Samsung's Genio Slide - AKA Samsung Genio Pro - has a full slide out QWERTY keyboard and, according to the press release, is 'aimed at the youth market'.

"The Genio slide features a slide out QWERTY keyboard as well as a full-touch screen, giving people the best of both worlds," says Samsung.

"The QWERTY keyboard slides neatly underneath the handset, so the phone can be used as a full touch screen device, and when users want the keyboard they can simply slide it out and turn the phone horizontally."

3MP snapper

The phone also brings a 3MP camera, Wi-Fi, 3G/HSDPA and quadband connectivity, GPS and a 3.5mm earjack.

"The Samsung Genio slide is the latest in our range designed specifically for the youth market," said Mark Mitchinson, Vice President, Samsung Mobile UK & Ireland.

"We've enjoyed huge success with Genio touch and Genio qwerty and, as a hybrid of the two devices; we know it will be a hit with the target audience."