Moto's new handset: at least it looks good

Motorola has decided to launch a salvo at Samsung's attempt to corner the mid-range market with pretty sliders by releasing the MOTO ZN200.

OK, so the name is boring, and the specs aren't going to have ardent phone fans salivating over their shiny, shiny touch screens, but lest we forget: these aren't part of the key demographic.

Touch me

Getting the average man and woman on the street to pick up your handset helps profits much more, and Motorola are clearly looking to do just that with the ZN200.

Well, let's have a look at the specs then, shall we? A 2MP camera (average) a 2.5mm headphone jack (annoying), FM radio (woohoo…) and, erm…a memory card slot.



Did we mention it looks pretty? All shiny glass-fronted and stuff, with a cutesy little overbite it may, or may not, grow out of?

Anyway, released later this quarter (i.e. September), so you won't have to wait too long to find out whether this is the phone you've been dreaming about (it isn't).