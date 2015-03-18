Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet vs Apple iPad Air 2

Right now the iPad Air 2 is top of the tablet heap. It's number one on our best tablets list and with good reason, as it's slim, stylish, powerful and feature-packed.

But Sony has a history of delivering impressive slates too and its latest, the Xperia Z4 Tablet, could certainly give the iPad Air 2 a run for its money. Both of these tablets are premium devices, but they're also very different beasts.

With one running Android and the other running iOS this town should be big enough for the both of them, but if you just want to know exactly how they compare, well, we've got you covered.