Hands on: The OtterBox Defender for the new iPad and Samsung Galaxy Note

The OtterBox Defender for the new iPad and Samsung Galaxy Note

Today at CTIA OtterBox revealed their Defender series of cases for the new iPad as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Described by OtterBox as "serious protection for serious super-users," the Defender cases completely incase the devices. If you're hard on your toys like we are, you'll no doubt love the complete level of protection these cases offer.

A screen protector keeps your screen scratch free and considerng how much protection it seemed to be offering, we were impressed by how little the protector impacted the use and experience of the retina display on the new iPad.

Boasting a polycarbonate shell, the Defender also rocks port and button covers ensuring that your device will be nice and safe.

In addition to protecting your devices from scratches and dings, the impact absorbing silicone also protects from drops as well as shock.

The OtterBox Defender case for the new iPad has an MSRP of $89.95 while the company has yet to release the price for Defender case for the Samsung Galaxy Note. Expect to see it hit store shelves this summer.