The best Android tablets of 2019: which should you buy?

The amount of great Android tablets is going down, and there are fewer choices now than a few years back, when every major tech company had slates popping up with Google's operating system.

That's because the Android tablet market has slowed down, and there are fewer launches for non-Apple slates, but because new products aren't being rushed out, quality has improved as a result.

If you're in the market for the best Android tablet, therefore, there are fewer options, but the available options are often very impressive.

Those after any sort of tablet should bear in mind Black Friday 2019 will almost certainly have some great savings on Android tablets (and if it doesn't Cyber Monday 2019 certainly will).

The late-November deals-fest slashes prices on a range of products, both tech and not, and tablets will likely see some discounts. So if you think this will be useful for you, why not bookmark our Black Friday homepage in preparation for the event.

Android is one of the main rivals to Apple's tablet range, which includes the iPad Pro 11 (2018), iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) and iPad 10.2 (2019). You can read all about them in our best iPad ranking or best tablet guide.

Some Android tablets have 10-inch screens, others 7, some land somewhere in between and a handful even push the boundaries past 10 inches. There are also big differences in battery life, processing power, RAM and even the software each slate is running.

And even once you know what specs you're after there are plenty of not-so-great options, so to help you avoid buying a dud we've put together this list of the best Android tablets around.

They cover a range of options and we've included a rundown of the specs, the pros and the cons, so you can see at a glance what's right for you.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

You'll find Black Friday and Cyber Monday will bring some discounts to Android tablets, so you may want to wait until the end of November to get one. Amazon's Fire range is almost guaranteed to be discounted around Black Friday, and a few other devices in this list are sure to be cheaper around that period too.

Best Android tablets at a glance:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Asus ZenPad 3S 10 Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) Amazon Fire 7 (2019)

Best Android tablets: which should you buy?

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The 'money's no object' best Android tablet

Weight: 420g | Dimensions: 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | Storage: 128GB/256GB | microSD slot: Yes | Battery: 7,040mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Beautiful AMOLED display

S Pen as standard

Samsung's One UI not perfect

No headphone jack

You want the very best Android tablet and you're not worried about how much you'll be spending? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is undeniably the best product you'll find with a plethora of cutting-edge features.

It comes with an S Pen stylus in the box that you can use to take notes, draw and much more on the tablet's display. You can also buy a smart keyboard to make it an experience that is close to a laptop.

The 10.5-inch AMOLED display on the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the highlights with an impressive resolution of 1600 x 2560. This tablet also comes with two cameras on the rear too, so you can get better photography than on other slates.

It's not the perfect device - there isn't a 3.5mm headphone jack and the user interface has its own quirks - but if you're desperate for an Android tablet, this is the very best you'll be able to buy right now.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review

Image Credit: Asus

2. Asus ZenPad 3S 10

One of the best Android tablets out

Weight: 430g | Dimensions: 240.5 x 163.7 x 7.2 mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Mediatek MT8176 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Strong, hi-res display

Swift response

Mediocre battery life

Not great build quality

Nope, that's not an iPad you can see just above. That's the Asus ZenPad 3S 10 - and it's our second favourite Android tablet you're able to buy right now.

There's decent power inside this slate as well as a super bright and beautiful display to look at on the front.

The battery life and build quality aren't the best on the market, but considering the lower price point than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 above, we'd recommend picking this up if you're looking for something a touch cheaper.

Read our Asus ZenPad 3S 10 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Now cheaper, but still impressive

Weight: 482g | Dimensions: 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 7,300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

PC desktop-like Dex interface

S Pen stylus included in box

Poor keyboard design

Desktop interface needs work

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 was once our best Android tablet, but now it has been bumped down by the Galaxy Tab S6, among other things. It's not exactly cheap - although its price has dropped significantly in recent months - but it comes packing a whole host of features to ensure you're getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Unlike Apple's iPad Pro range, the Galaxy Tab S4 comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus included in the box, while under the hood you get the powerful Snapdragon 835 chipset alongside 6GB of RAM ensuring Android runs super-smoothly on screen.

That's only half the story though. Pair the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with a keyboard and mouse and it'll transfer from Android into a desktop-like experience as it attempts to replace your laptop as well as your tablet.

The desktop aspect of the tablet is limited, but still useful. In short, the Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the most versatile Android tablets around.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review

(Image credit: Huawei)

4. Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

A great Android alternative to the iPad Mini

Weight: 316g | Dimensions: 212.6 x 124.8 x 7.3mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 8.4-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 960 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB | Battery: 5,100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Excellent speakers

Sharp screen and design

No headphone jack

Slightly dated chipset

The Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 is a strong Android slate and the combination of its small size and metal shell makes it a real alternative to the iPad Mini.

This has more than just good looks though, as the MediaPad M5 8.4 also has impressive stereo speakers, and coupled with its sharp 1600 x 2560 screen that ensures it lives up to its name as a media machine.

It’s less good for gaming, and there’s no 3.5mm headphone port – so you probably will be relying on those internal speakers a lot, but if you want a very portable slate that’s great for movies and music then the Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 is a top option.

Read our Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 review

(Image credit: Lenovo)

5. Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

Taking 'Netflix and chill' to the next level

Weight: 665g | Dimensions: 246.9 x 179.1 x 4.6mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1600 | CPU: Intel Atom quad-core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 10,200mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Integrated projector

Great audio

Heavy

Glitchy interface

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro is packed full of media-focused features and sports a unique, distinctive design.

There's a built in stand to take the heft off your hands, while the integrated projector means you can enjoy big screen entertainment away from your TV, though the screen is sharp enough that you won't always feel the need to use a projector anyway.

All that tech does make it less portable than most tablets on this list and the UI could be better, but it's a fairly unique option.

Read our Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro review

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung's former flagship Android slate is still super

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 237.3 x 169 x 6mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 6,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great premium design

HDR-ready display is excellent

Keyboard is a costly extra

High price tag

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 may have been replaced by the Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S6, but it's still a top tablet and one that's now more affordable.

This tablet ranks among the best Android slates thanks to a powerful processor and an excellent display that's prepped to show you HDR content.

There's an S-Pen stylus in the box and you'll also have the option of buying a keyboard, but that will cost you extra.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review

Image Credit: Samsung

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

A few years old, but now much cheaper

Weight: 256g/389g | Dimensions: 198.6 x 134.8 x 5.6mm/237.3 x 169 x 5.6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 8.0-inch/9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Octa-core | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 4000mAh/5870mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2.1MP

Thinner, lighter design

Great screen

So-so battery life

Camera is mediocre

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 may now be quite old, but there are still reasons to buy it - and that main reason is its price.

Out of all the Samsung tablets featured on this list, the Galaxy Tab S2 is by far the cheapest now and it offers a web and video friendly experience with its 4:3 high resolution display.

You can pick the Tab S2 up in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants - that's likely designed to challenge Apple's iPad and iPad mini ranges - with the smaller option being the most portable and cheapest.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 review

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)

A cheap tablet with a huge screen

Weight: 504g | Dimensions: 262 x 159 x 9.8mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | CPU: octa-core | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: up to 12 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: 2MP

Large, clear screen

Dependable battery life

Divisive software

Only okay speakers

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) is essentially built for Amazon Prime members, since its big 10.1-inch 1200 x 1920 screen is a great way to consume the films, TV shows and even ebooks it gives you access to.

And the Amazon-centric interface used – which won’t appeal to everyone – ensure you’re never far from Amazon Prime content.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. This is a durable, affordable slate with reasonable specs for the money, so it’s also a strong choice for anyone on a tight budget. But some of the options above in this list will likely be a better fit if money is no object.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) review

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018)

The best you can get at this price

Weight: 363g | Dimensions: 214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz | RAM: 1.5GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: Up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: 2MP

Great value

Decent speakers

Weak screen

Average battery life

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) is among the best of the retail giant's tablets, as while it's in many ways lower end than the similar HD 10, the smaller screen makes it more portable.

It also delivers surprisingly strong gaming performance, with a decent amount of power for the money. The speakers aren’t great and the cameras are awful, but tablets aren’t for taking photos and you can always use headphones.

What you do get is solid if not spectacular performance, and tight integration with Amazon’s other services through Fire OS, all at a price that’s well below most of the non-Amazon branded competition.

You should also note that if you already own the 2016 or 2017 version of this tablet, it won't be worth upgrading to the 2018 version as the differences are minimal.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) review

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Amazon Fire 7 (2019)

Almost unbelievably cheap

Weight: 286g | Dimensions: 115mm x 192mm x 9.6mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: Up to 7 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: 2MP

More storage

Decent media performance

Screen is dull and low res

Limited app selection

Tablets don’t get any cheaper than this – well, functional ones don’t anyway. The incredibly low price and sturdy design make the Amazon Fire 7 (2019) a great choice to give to a kid – in fact, Amazon’s even built a (slightly pricier) version specifically for children.

But even for a grown audience the Amazon Fire 7 far exceeds expectations, with a fairly bright 7-inch screen, acceptable speakers, solid battery life and even reasonable performance, with a snappy interface and the ability to run most games.

The last gen Fire 7 was remarkably similar to this latest product, but this comes with the choice of 16GB or 32GB of storage and there are some improvements to the front camera too.

Fire OS won’t suit everyone and this isn’t a tablet that impresses once you take the price out of the equation, but for what the Amazon Fire costs it would almost be rude not to buy it.

Read our Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review