RIM recalls BlackBerry PlayBooks over software fault

RIM has responded to rumours that over 900 16GB BlackBerry PlayBooks would be recalled due to 'faulty units'.

US vendor Staples received a memo from RIM regarding the new tablet with RIM stating the affected units 'would not operate'.

CrackBerry has spoken to the manufacturer and received official word that the problem is real but won't affect a majority of users.

Shiny black paperweight

"RIM determined that approximately one thousand BlackBerry PlayBook tablets (16 GB) were shipped with an OS build that may result in the devices being unable to properly load software upon initial set-up.

"The majority of the affected devices are still in the distribution channel and haven't reached customers. RIM is working to replace the affected devices.

"In the small number of cases where a customer received a PlayBook that is unable to properly load software upon initial set-up, they can contact RIM for assistance."

So at least us UK dwellers can rest a little easier - chances are the distribution chain is very different, and in any case RIM still has a month before the PlayBook UK release date anyway.