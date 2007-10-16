Facebook to post sterner safety warnings

Facebook has agreed to post sterner warnings to children about the dangers of chatting to people through its website and to respond more quickly to reports of abuse.

The move comes as a result of an investigation from the New York attorney general, Andrew M. Cuomo, who investigated whether Facebook made too much of itself as a site where children were safe.

Consumer protection laws apply

"Any site where you are attracting young people, you must assume you are simultaneously attracting those who would prey on young people," Mr Cuomo was quoted as saying in the New York Times.

"Whether you are a shoe company or you're an internet company, consumer protection laws apply."

Mr Cuomo said the findings would serve as a "new model" in which internet companies and law enforcement agencies could work together.