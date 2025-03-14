How to delete all your Facebook posts

Whether it's because you wanna do a clear out or are looking to start your Facebook page from scratch, knowing how to delete all Facebook posts is a great place to start. Unlike some other social media platforms you can actually do this within Facebook itself, without the need for an external app.

You can choose if you want to delete specific posts, whether by type like photos or videos, or by date. Or you can delete everything if you really want to start fresh, however once you delete these posts there’s no way you can get them back, so if you still want access to them then you also have the option to make them private, which means the posts remain, but they can't be viewed by other people.

PC or phone with access to Facebook

Internet access

Steps for how to delete all Facebook posts

In the Facebook app open your settings and navigate to your Activity Log

Select Your Facebook Activity and then select Posts and then Your posts, photos and videos

and then select and then Check the All box at the top of the list

box at the top of the list You can then choose if you want to Archive, Delete or Change the audience for all of your posts

Step by step guide on how to delete all Facebook posts

1. Open Facebook (Image: © Getty Images) Open up Facebook on your PC, laptop or phone. Ensure you’re signed into the account you want to delete all your posts from.

2. Navigate to your account settings (Image: © Future / Meta) Select Settings & Privacy from the menu, then select Settings. From this menu, scroll down to Your activity and then select the Activity log option.

3. Select your posts (Image: © Future / Meta) Collapse the Your Facebook activity section and then hit Posts, then choose the Your posts, photos and videos option and select All.

4. Choose what you want to do with them (Image: © Future / Meta) Select what you want to do with all your posts. You can either archive them, delete them or change the audience.

Final thoughts on deleting all of your Facebook posts

Overall, if you’re hoping to start fresh on social media or you just want to rid of some of your older, more embarrassing posts then knowing how to delete old Facebook posts is a great way to start.

You have a range of options, whether it’s completely deleting everything or making all your posts private, you’re able to remove them from other people’s view.

You might also like