How to delete all your Facebook posts
Learn how to delete all Facebook posts within Facebook itself
Whether it's because you wanna do a clear out or are looking to start your Facebook page from scratch, knowing how to delete all Facebook posts is a great place to start. Unlike some other social media platforms you can actually do this within Facebook itself, without the need for an external app.
You can choose if you want to delete specific posts, whether by type like photos or videos, or by date. Or you can delete everything if you really want to start fresh, however once you delete these posts there’s no way you can get them back, so if you still want access to them then you also have the option to make them private, which means the posts remain, but they can't be viewed by other people.
Tools and requirements
- PC or phone with access to Facebook
- Internet access
Steps for how to delete all Facebook posts
- In the Facebook app open your settings and navigate to your Activity Log
- Select Your Facebook Activity and then select Posts and then Your posts, photos and videos
- Check the All box at the top of the list
- You can then choose if you want to Archive, Delete or Change the audience for all of your posts
Step by step guide on how to delete all Facebook posts
1. Open Facebook
Open up Facebook on your PC, laptop or phone. Ensure you’re signed into the account you want to delete all your posts from.
2. Navigate to your account settings
Select Settings & Privacy from the menu, then select Settings. From this menu, scroll down to Your activity and then select the Activity log option.
3. Select your posts
Collapse the Your Facebook activity section and then hit Posts, then choose the Your posts, photos and videos option and select All.
4. Choose what you want to do with them
Select what you want to do with all your posts. You can either archive them, delete them or change the audience.
Final thoughts on deleting all of your Facebook posts
Overall, if you’re hoping to start fresh on social media or you just want to rid of some of your older, more embarrassing posts then knowing how to delete old Facebook posts is a great way to start.
You have a range of options, whether it’s completely deleting everything or making all your posts private, you’re able to remove them from other people’s view.
Jasmine is a gaming hardware and tech journalist with an appreciation for all things others dare to call boring or complicated.
Previously of GamesRadar and The Mirror, Jasmine has reviewed and covered hundreds of devices from laptops to sound bars, monitors to cameras and almost everything in-between.
In her spare time, Jasmine enjoys playing games that make her rage and building PCs, which also makes her rage – as well as spending time with her three cats. Crazy cat lady in the making!
