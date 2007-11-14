One-touch YouTube uploads with Logitech

Logitech is to offer one-touch YouTube uploads as part of its latest webcam software update.

The Logitech QuickCam software version 11.5 makes uploading videos to YouTube a slick and uncomplicated process. A YouTube is displayed at the bottom of the Logitech QuickCapture interface. All you have to do is select a video to upload and click the YouTube button.

One-click uploads

You'll be asked to provide more info about your clip, such as title, description, video category and search keywords. Once the video is uploaded, you'll be sent a web link to the YouTube clip to send on to friends and family.

"YouTube is recognised around the world as the premier online destination for video sharing, and many people use Logitech webcams to create YouTube content," said Gina Clark, general manager and vice president of Logitech's internet communications business unit.

"The new one-touch YouTube button adds value to the latest QuickCam software, and we're confident that YouTube veterans and novices alike will be delighted."

Last month, Logitech teamed up with Skype to offer high-quality web calling. High Quality Video on Skype offers 640 x 480 pixel VGA resolution and 30 frames per second shooting.

The new Logitech QuickCam software version 11.5 is available to download now.