BBC beefs up its podcast service

BBC's podcasts - now easier to find on the website

The BBC has refurbished its podcast service and has made all the Beeb's audio content available in one place.

The podcast directory is split into two categories: Editor's Pick and Recently Launched.

There's also a 'quick find' search bar and the directory is further broken down into radio station or genre.

200 available

There are currently around 200 podcasts available to listen to, with content ranging from football to Scott Mills Daily.

While each podcast varies in length, most have a file size of are around 3MB, and can be downloaded as an MP3 file. Or, if you don't want to download, you can listen to the content straight from your browser.

Point your browser to bbc.co.uk/podcasts to have a look at the BBC podcast directory for yourself.

Via CNET UK