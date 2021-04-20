The iMac M1 2021 is here, and it's something you're going to want to show off

At Apple's April 20 Spring Loaded event, the company revealed the long-rumored iMac (2021), its latest all-in-one PC - and it's more colorful than ever.

As many of us had expected, the new iMac (2021) comes with Apple's own M1 chip, rather than the 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors that the 27-inch iMac (2020) came with. But what's more, it comes with a completely redesigned chassis.

As with the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020), MacBook Air (M1, 2020) and Mac mini (M1, 2020), the M1 chip powering the new iMac (2021) is an impressive bit of tech, offering plenty of power to run apps like Final Cut Pro with ease. An increasing number of Mac apps are now natively compatible with M1 hardware, offering better performance.

Meanwhile, most Mac apps that are still only Intel-compatible, can still be run on M1 hardware thanks to Apple's Rosetta 2 solution.

The iMac (2021) also keeps some of the best features of the 2020 model, including a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam and studio-quality microphones, as well as an optional nano-texture glass finish on the display. First introduced on the company's Pro Display XDR monitor, the material prevents glare and reflections from showing on the screen, regardless of the light conditions.

In mid-2020, Apple first announced plans to move its entire Mac lineup away from Intel over the coming years. The first of the Apple silicon-based computers arrived last fall, including the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), and Mac mini (M1, 2020). In 2021, besides next-generation iMacs, Apple's likely to launch a second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro, all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and other Apple silicon-based Mac models.

When they arrive, the iMac (2021) models should be priced similarly to the current versions. The entry-level Retina 21.5-inch model starts at $1,299, while the 27-inch version begins at $1,799.

iMac (2021) design and colors

Although the 2021 MacBooks are perhaps the most anticipated new Macs of the year, the new iMac (2021) models will also garner a great deal of attention.

Apple has completely redesigned the iMac, with a wide range of colors available, and it's thinner and more space conscious than ever, thanks in large part to the Apple M1. This has allowed Apple to drastically shrink down the Logic Board, bringing the volume of the iMac down 50% – it's just 9.5mm thin. And that's while increasing the display to 24 inches, up from the 21.5 inches that this tier of iMac has been in the past.

The new Apple iMac comes in 7 colors, allowing you to find the PC that's right for your aesthetic.

iMac (2021) camera

Because webcams are more important than ever, and we're all spending a lot of time on video calls, Apple has put the best camera that's ever been in a Mac, and it's more than just the sensor.

Apple has created a whole software suite to deliver the best video quality possible, and it claims that the iMac (2021) will "make you look like a rockstar".

This webcam is also paired with a high-end mic and speakers, so you can have an exceptional video conferencing experience. And, we just want to sit and listen to music on those speakers.

iMac (2021) specs and performance

The iMac 2021 is packed with the Apple M1, which shouldn't be surprising to anyone. However, Apple is making some surprising performance claims here, claiming that it's up to 85% faster than the previous iMac, based on Intel silicon.

And, of course, the M1 is based on the same CPU architecture as the iPhone, which means you can easily integrate your favorite iOS apps into your workflow, without having to pull out your phone.

The Apple iMac 2021 also comes with up to four USB-C ports, 2 of which would be Thunderbolt 4. Through these connectors, you'd be able to connect up to a 6K display, or multiple 4K displays.

And don't worry about the power connection taking up one of those USB-C ports, either, as Apple is introducing a new power connector, and one that's magnetic to boot.