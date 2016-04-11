Netflix's latest series is its most royally expensive yet

The Crown is Netflix's latest original series announcement, and at $156 million (approx £109.5 million pounds) just for the first season, the series is also its most expensive yet.

By the look of it, this could be Netflix's very own Downton Abbey, as the series follows the life of the British royal family during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, chock full of politics, intrigue and family feuds behind closed doors.

The Crown stars Matt Smith, of Doctor Who fame as well as Claire Foy playing the lead as her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Other than the November 4 release date, little else is known yet about the show. See for yourself in the teaser below.

Via Engadget