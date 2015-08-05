Star Wars: Battlefront will let you fly the Millennium Falcon

EA's DICE has just shown off some new Star Wars: Battlefront footage at Gamescom 2015, revealing a new mode called Fighter Squadron.

As you might have guessed, this is an aerial combat mode, which your partake in 20-player dogfights using many of the franchise's famous spacecraft.

You'll even be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon or, if you're fighting for the Imperials, Boba Fett's Slave I. However, DICE explained that the fights will take place above the planet's surface - they're not space battles.

Check out the footage below.