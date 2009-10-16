Glu reveals Google Maps-based iPhone game

Glu has revealed its iPhone and iPod touch gaming line-up for Christmas 2009, with a range of innovative new uses of Apple's tech in its games – including an adventure game that syncs with Google Maps.

1000: Find 'em All is an adventure game where the player is tasked with collecting 1,000 objects, through investigating the Zelda-esque game world on your iPhone or iPod touch and through finding Wi-Fi hotspots in your locality via Google Maps.

Real world adventuring

The game is an interesting new concept, combining the real-world locations that surround you on your travels with the virtual world of 1000: Find 'em All – TechRadar looks forward to trying out a preview version of the title soon, to see if the gameplay is anywhere near as good as the ideas behind it.

Elsewhere in Glu's Xmas iPod touch and iPhone line-up there is a beat-matching rhythm-action style game called Beat It!, the soothing-looking accelerometer-controlled flying adventure Glyder 2, the online multiplayer

World Series of Poker

and the 15-hours plus of gameplay in the adventure

Stranded: Mysteries of Time.

All the above titles are set for release over the coming months via Apple's App Store.