Beatles: Rock Band gets limited edition goodies

Fancy plastic guitar and drums for mop-top gaming fans

This could be you! Except in colour, probably
You may be the walrus, but now you can also be John, Paul, George or the other one, thanks to The Beatles: Rock Band Limited Edition Premium Bundle, details of which were announced today.

Harmonix, MTV Games and Electronic Arts confirmed that the Bundle will ship with a variety of plastic musical instruments for your rock 'n' roll karaoke pleasure.

As well as a copy of the game, the Bundle will ship with a microphone and stand, and a 'Hofner Bass controller' - a 'large scale replica' of the bass guitar famously used by the ex-Mr Heather Mills.

Ticket to ride

If competing with such a musical maestro is a little daunting, you might prefer to tackle the less talented members of the band.

Why not take on Ringo with 'Beatles-inspired and Ludwig-branded' Rock Band 2 drums, complete with classic pearl finish and 'vintage replica' Beatles kick drum head?

Or you could just take a few photos of your mates playing, then lie around in a hotel room for a few days like Yoko. Your choice.

The long and winding road

The bundle will also come with the oh-so-mysterious 'additional special content' and will sell for around £180 when it's released on September 9.

Anyone pre-ordering any version of the game (available on Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii) will be eligible to join the The Beatles: Rock Band Pre-Order Club to receive breaking news and access to game art and behind-the-scenes footage directly from MTV Games and Harmonix, leading up to the game's launch.

